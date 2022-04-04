Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/21/22 that CSX Stock Falls as Rising Operating Costs Overshadow an Earnings Beat

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ :CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSX is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for CSX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.16, which is $4.61 above the current price. CSX currently public float of 2.17B and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSX was 16.40M shares.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.62% and a quarterly performance of -5.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for CSX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for CSX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CSX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

CSX Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.13. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from Goldman Nathan D, who sale 57,793 shares at the price of $34.94 back on Oct 22. After this action, Goldman Nathan D now owns 174,861 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $2,019,287 using the latest closing price.

Williams Angela C, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of CSX Corporation, sale 38,535 shares at $35.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Williams Angela C is holding 16,593 shares at $1,365,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.20 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +30.19. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.