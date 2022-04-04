Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/22 that Credit Suisse Faces Compliance Probe Over Russia Sanctions

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE :CS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.39.

CS currently public float of 2.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CS was 10.85M shares.

CS’s Market Performance

CS stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.27% and a quarterly performance of -17.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Credit Suisse Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for CS stocks with a simple moving average of -17.97% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -0.20 for asset returns.