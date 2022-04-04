Can Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Remain Competitive?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.56. The company’s stock price has collected 12.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAC is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.29, which is -$3.14 below the current price. LAC currently public float of 113.97M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 4.17M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went up by 12.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.77% and a quarterly performance of 33.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Lithium Americas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.66% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of 57.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LAC, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

LAC Trading at 38.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +56.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.51. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 64.51.