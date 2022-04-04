Buy or Sell Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) went up by 9.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s stock price has collected 9.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE :NTCO) Right Now?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Natura &Co Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.70, which is -$0.95 below the current price. NTCO currently public float of 436.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTCO was 1.88M shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO stocks went up by 9.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.57% and a quarterly performance of 28.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Natura &Co Holding S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.65% for NTCO stocks with a simple moving average of -16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTCO reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for NTCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

NTCO Trading at 31.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +37.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 28.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+58.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at +2.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.