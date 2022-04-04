Buy or Sell Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) went down by -13.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/07/22 that Duck Creek Stock Gains on Impressive SaaS Revenue and Upbeat Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :DCT) Right Now?

DCT currently public float of 96.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCT was 743.39K shares.

DCT’s Market Performance

DCT stocks went down by -13.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.00% and a quarterly performance of -36.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Duck Creek Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.15% for DCT stocks with a simple moving average of -44.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCT reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for DCT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to DCT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

DCT Trading at -16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCT fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. saw -36.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCT starting from Foster Matthew R., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $23.50 back on Feb 11. After this action, Foster Matthew R. now owns 548,184 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., valued at $587,500 using the latest closing price.

CHIPPARI VINCENT A, the Chief Financial Officer of Duck Creek Technologies Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $24.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that CHIPPARI VINCENT A is holding 160,137 shares at $607,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.79 for the present operating margin

+56.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stands at -6.50. The total capital return value is set at -1.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 3.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.