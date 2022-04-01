We Analyzed the Future Direction of Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI), Here is What We Found

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ :GGPI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Gores Guggenheim Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GGPI currently public float of 80.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGPI was 3.07M shares.

GGPI’s Market Performance

GGPI stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.80% and a quarterly performance of 0.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Gores Guggenheim Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.98% for GGPI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.47% for the last 200 days.

GGPI Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGPI fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Gores Guggenheim Inc. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGPI

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.