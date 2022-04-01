We Analyzed the Future Direction of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Here is What We Found

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/22 that DraftKings Isn’t the Best Way to Play the Online Gambling Boom. Buy These 6 Stocks Instead.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.00, which is $15.02 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 79.79M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 1.18M shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.14% and a quarterly performance of 0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $92 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to BYD, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

BYD Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.39. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from WILSON VERONICA J, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $64.10 back on Mar 07. After this action, WILSON VERONICA J now owns 1,454 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $76,923 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM R, the Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $67.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that BOYD WILLIAM R is holding 2,106,522 shares at $1,013,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.73 for the present operating margin

+49.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +13.76. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.