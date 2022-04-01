Wall Street Pummels Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.65. The company’s stock price has collected 2.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.22, which is $16.48 above the current price. TVTX currently public float of 60.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 683.80K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went up by 2.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -14.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.57% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to TVTX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at -1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.98. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Dube Eric M, who sale 4,832 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Feb 10. After this action, Dube Eric M now owns 159,913 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $134,523 using the latest closing price.

Calvin Sandra, the VP, Corp Controller and CAO of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 798 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Calvin Sandra is holding 36,614 shares at $21,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.32 for the present operating margin

+85.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -79.16. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.