Wall Street Pummels Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) After Recent Earnings Report

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) went down by -6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.34. The company’s stock price has collected -8.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE :PAG) Right Now?

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAG is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.50, which is $43.11 above the current price. PAG currently public float of 61.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAG was 317.98K shares.

PAG’s Market Performance

PAG stocks went down by -8.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.20% and a quarterly performance of -11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.68% for PAG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PAG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAG reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for PAG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to PAG, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

PAG Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAG fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.19. In addition, Penske Automotive Group Inc. saw -12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAG starting from PENSKE ROGER S, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $89.87 back on Aug 16. After this action, PENSKE ROGER S now owns 286,835 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc., valued at $2,246,842 using the latest closing price.

BARR JOHN, the Director of Penske Automotive Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $90.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that BARR JOHN is holding 6,206 shares at $450,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+16.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penske Automotive Group Inc. stands at +4.64. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.