Wall Street Praises InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) After Recent Earnings Report

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) went down by -23.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s stock price has collected -25.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ :IFRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFRX is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for InflaRx N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.12, which is $6.07 above the current price. IFRX currently public float of 37.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFRX was 246.89K shares.

IFRX’s Market Performance

IFRX stocks went down by -25.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.13% and a quarterly performance of -58.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for InflaRx N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.12% for IFRX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFRX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for IFRX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IFRX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

IFRX Trading at -36.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw -61.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.