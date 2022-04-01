U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) went up by 16.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s stock price has collected -5.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :USX) Right Now?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USX is at 2.02.

USX currently public float of 25.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USX was 374.60K shares.

USX’s Market Performance

USX stocks went down by -5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.22% and a quarterly performance of -34.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.80% for USX stocks with a simple moving average of -35.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for USX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

USX Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw -33.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Grear Jason, who purchase 6,278 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Feb 22. After this action, Grear Jason now owns 18,034 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

FULLER MAX L, the Executive Chairman of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., purchase 97,875 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that FULLER MAX L is holding 1,088,770 shares at $409,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.