Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) went up by 40.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE :MN) Right Now?

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MN is at 2.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Manning & Napier Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. MN currently public float of 16.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MN was 27.17K shares.

MN’s Market Performance

MN stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.31% and a quarterly performance of 11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Manning & Napier Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.64% for MN stocks with a simple moving average of 47.68% for the last 200 days.

MN Trading at 51.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 24.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +56.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MN rose by +44.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Manning & Napier Inc. saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MN starting from Briley Christopher Pickett, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $9.06 back on Sep 22. After this action, Briley Christopher Pickett now owns 132,574 shares of Manning & Napier Inc., valued at $10,872 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

+91.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manning & Napier Inc. stands at +17.12. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.