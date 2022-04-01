Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.73. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that Hasbro Activist Investor Seeks Board Overhaul. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ :HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Hasbro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.15, which is $31.33 above the current price. HAS currently public float of 130.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAS was 1.27M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.35% and a quarterly performance of -18.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Hasbro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for HAS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $99 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

HAS Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.48. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from Sibley Tarrant L., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sibley Tarrant L. now owns 31,608 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $210,000 using the latest closing price.

Courtney Thomas J Jr., the EVP, Chief Global Ops Officer of Hasbro Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $100.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Courtney Thomas J Jr. is holding 23,725 shares at $653,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.64 for the present operating margin

+48.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +6.68. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.