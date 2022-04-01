Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.67, which is $5.89 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 72.72M and currently shorts hold a 13.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 581.92K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Revolution Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.51% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $26 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVMD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 20.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Schroeder Thilo, who purchase 725 shares at the price of $24.71 back on Mar 28. After this action, Schroeder Thilo now owns 971,315 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $17,915 using the latest closing price.

Schroeder Thilo, the Director of Revolution Medicines Inc., purchase 42,000 shares at $24.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Schroeder Thilo is holding 970,590 shares at $1,041,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-639.70 for the present operating margin

+75.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -636.58. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -24.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.77.