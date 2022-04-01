Redwire Corporation (RDW) Just Got Our Attention

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) went up by 6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwire Corporation (NYSE :RDW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Redwire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $6.52 above the current price. RDW currently public float of 13.74M and currently shorts hold a 10.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDW was 553.17K shares.

RDW’s Market Performance

RDW stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.79% and a quarterly performance of 27.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for Redwire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.80% for RDW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

RDW Trading at 40.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +54.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW rose by +4.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.61.