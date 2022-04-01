Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/21 that Principal Financial to Stop Selling Life Insurance to Most U.S. Consumers

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Principal Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.15, which is $2.09 above the current price. PFG currently public float of 259.40M and currently shorts hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.73M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.82% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Principal Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.01% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PFG, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

PFG Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.47. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from Tallett Elizabeth E, who sale 22,800 shares at the price of $64.94 back on May 20. After this action, Tallett Elizabeth E now owns 44,432 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $1,480,632 using the latest closing price.

STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 15,915 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that STRABLE-SOETHOUT DEANNA D is holding 40,716 shares at $1,035,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.99. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.