Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went down by -7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $1.95 above the current price. KTTA currently public float of 9.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 831.33K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.50% and a quarterly performance of -31.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of -36.37% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares surge +20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA fell by -3.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2840. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.55.