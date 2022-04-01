Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPIX is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. CPIX currently public float of 8.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPIX was 111.46K shares.

CPIX’s Market Performance

CPIX stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.04% and a quarterly performance of -39.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for CPIX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPIX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPIX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2012.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPIX reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for CPIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2011.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPIX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CPIX Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPIX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPIX starting from Jones James, who purchase 65 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jones James now owns 19,365 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $281 using the latest closing price.

Cearnal Martin E, the Sr VP/Chief Commercial Officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 314 shares at $4.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Cearnal Martin E is holding 178,473 shares at $1,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.52 for the present operating margin

+62.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -15.29. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.