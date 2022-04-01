Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) went down by -6.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $406.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/21 that Auto Dealers Like Lithia Still Printing Money Post-Pandemic Despite Supply-Chain Issues

Is It Worth Investing in Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE :LAD) Right Now?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAD is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $447.50, which is $147.38 above the current price. LAD currently public float of 28.98M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAD was 333.55K shares.

LAD’s Market Performance

LAD stocks went down by -7.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.22% and a quarterly performance of 0.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Lithia Motors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.26% for LAD stocks with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LAD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $345 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAD reach a price target of $460, previously predicting the price at $420. The rating they have provided for LAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LAD, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LAD Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAD fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $325.11. In addition, Lithia Motors Inc. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAD starting from Miramontes Louis, who sale 250 shares at the price of $321.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, Miramontes Louis now owns 3,733 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., valued at $80,256 using the latest closing price.

Hines George N, the Senior Vice President of Lithia Motors Inc., sale 1,820 shares at $343.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Hines George N is holding 4,985 shares at $624,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+18.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lithia Motors Inc. stands at +4.64. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.