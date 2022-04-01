Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :JNCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNCE is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.57, which is $8.87 above the current price. JNCE currently public float of 41.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNCE was 352.52K shares.

JNCE’s Market Performance

JNCE stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.96% and a quarterly performance of -16.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Jounce Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for JNCE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNCE stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for JNCE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNCE in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $17 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to JNCE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

JNCE Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNCE fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNCE starting from Drapkin Kimberlee C, who sale 8,222 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Jan 10. After this action, Drapkin Kimberlee C now owns 52,614 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., valued at $54,676 using the latest closing price.

Cole Hugh M, the Chief Business Officer of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,205 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Cole Hugh M is holding 64,216 shares at $41,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.41 for the present operating margin

+89.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at -337.73. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.