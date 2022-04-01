Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 15.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Borr Drilling Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.20. BORR currently public float of 77.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.09M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.42% and a quarterly performance of 60.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.97% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.88% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 91.13% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 47.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 62.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -78.68.