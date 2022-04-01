Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s stock price has collected 8.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEO is at 1.32.

ABEO currently public float of 94.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEO was 2.19M shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

ABEO stocks went up by 8.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.96% and a quarterly performance of -1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.31% for ABEO stocks with a simple moving average of -61.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABEO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at 18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2924. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw -6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from O’Malley Brendan M., who sale 8,880 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 06. After this action, O’Malley Brendan M. now owns 204,750 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,035 using the latest closing price.

O’Malley Brendan M., the SVP, General Counsel of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,880 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that O’Malley Brendan M. is holding 213,630 shares at $7,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-485.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at -842.34. The total capital return value is set at -32.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.32. Equity return is now at value -60.00, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 5.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.