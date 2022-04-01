Is Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) a Keeper?

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) went down by -35.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.19. The company’s stock price has collected -37.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ :MSGM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $10.68 above the current price. MSGM currently public float of 4.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSGM was 52.88K shares.

MSGM’s Market Performance

MSGM stocks went down by -37.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.95% and a quarterly performance of -60.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.85% for Motorsport Games Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.02% for MSGM stocks with a simple moving average of -84.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSGM reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MSGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MSGM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

MSGM Trading at -55.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares sank -55.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM fell by -37.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw -61.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.