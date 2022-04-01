Is MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) a Keeper?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.02. The company’s stock price has collected 4.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE :MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDU is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for MDU Resources Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.75, which is $8.6 above the current price. MDU currently public float of 200.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDU was 1.49M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU stocks went up by 4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -13.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for MDU Resources Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.84% for MDU stocks with a simple moving average of -10.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Williams Capital Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDU reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for MDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2019.

Williams Capital Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MDU, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

MDU Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.91. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw -13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDU starting from EVERIST THOMAS S, who sale 17,795 shares at the price of $33.04 back on Jun 14. After this action, EVERIST THOMAS S now owns 556,526 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc., valued at $587,876 using the latest closing price.

Kivisto Nicole A, the President & CEO-Montana-Dakota of MDU Resources Group Inc., sale 7,410 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Kivisto Nicole A is holding 54,907 shares at $246,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+13.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at +6.65. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.