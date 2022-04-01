Is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) a Keeper?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s stock price has collected 21.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.13, which is $10.47 above the current price. FULC currently public float of 37.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 457.35K shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went up by 21.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 113.06% and a quarterly performance of 38.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.66% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.83% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $33 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FULC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

FULC Trading at 72.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +102.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +21.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Stuart Bryan, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Aug 11. After this action, Stuart Bryan now owns 0 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $665,000 using the latest closing price.

Stuart Bryan, the See Remarks of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Stuart Bryan is holding 0 shares at $560,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-422.97 for the present operating margin

+86.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -421.89. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -41.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.