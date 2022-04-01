Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.75. The company’s stock price has collected -13.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SWTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.80, which is $55.56 above the current price. SWTX currently public float of 40.05M and currently shorts hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWTX was 421.34K shares.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX stocks went down by -13.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of -9.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.82% for SWTX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $101 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWTX reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SWTX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

SWTX Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.42. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Islam Saqib, who sale 10,083 shares at the price of $58.67 back on Oct 20. After this action, Islam Saqib now owns 779,218 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $591,527 using the latest closing price.

Islam Saqib, the Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 14,077 shares at $58.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Islam Saqib is holding 769,135 shares at $827,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -34.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.78.