Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.32. The company’s stock price has collected -6.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 0.87.

HSTO currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 1.01M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went down by -6.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of -23.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.75% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -57.53% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2480. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw -24.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -52.30 for asset returns.