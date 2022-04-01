Here’s How Your Trade Pool Corporation (POOL) Aggressively Right Now

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) went down by -5.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $582.27. The company’s stock price has collected -6.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/22/21 that Swimming Pools Are Hot. And These Stocks Prove It.

Is It Worth Investing in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ :POOL) Right Now?

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POOL is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Pool Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $539.14, which is $116.29 above the current price. POOL currently public float of 38.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POOL was 359.33K shares.

POOL’s Market Performance

POOL stocks went down by -6.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -24.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Pool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.45% for POOL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POOL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for POOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POOL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $535 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POOL reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for POOL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to POOL, setting the target price at $247 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

POOL Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POOL fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $454.55. In addition, Pool Corporation saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POOL starting from PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, who sale 743 shares at the price of $577.43 back on Nov 22. After this action, PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J now owns 60,634 shares of Pool Corporation, valued at $429,032 using the latest closing price.

PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J, the Vice Chairman of Pool Corporation, sale 21,278 shares at $578.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J is holding 60,634 shares at $12,305,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.68 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pool Corporation stands at +12.20. Equity return is now at value 72.50, with 26.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.