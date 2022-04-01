Here’s How Your Trade Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Aggressively Right Now

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) went up by 8.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected 15.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ :ACTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACTG is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acacia Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $3.49 above the current price. ACTG currently public float of 47.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACTG was 304.77K shares.

ACTG’s Market Performance

ACTG stocks went up by 15.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.64% and a quarterly performance of -13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Acacia Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.44% for ACTG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ACTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACTG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACTG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ACTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2016.

ACTG Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +22.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTG rose by +15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Acacia Research Corporation saw -12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACTG starting from Booth Marc W., who sale 6,283 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Dec 20. After this action, Booth Marc W. now owns 219,684 shares of Acacia Research Corporation, valued at $29,600 using the latest closing price.

Soncini Jason W., the General Counsel of Acacia Research Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $5.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Soncini Jason W. is holding 78,500 shares at $55,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.54 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acacia Research Corporation stands at +317.46. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.74. Equity return is now at value -117.10, with -36.00 for asset returns.

Based on Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), the company’s capital structure generated 40.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.61. Total debt to assets is 21.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.