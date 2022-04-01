Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Just Got Our Attention

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Green Plains Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.82, which is $17.99 above the current price. GPRE currently public float of 51.69M and currently shorts hold a 18.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.06M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.14% and a quarterly performance of -10.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Green Plains Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for GPRE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $48 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to GPRE, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.70. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Knudsen Ejnar A III, who sale 64,226 shares at the price of $39.98 back on Nov 10. After this action, Knudsen Ejnar A III now owns 29,766 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $2,567,666 using the latest closing price.

Kolomaya Paul E, the Chief Accounting Officer of Green Plains Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $41.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Kolomaya Paul E is holding 70,747 shares at $82,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.37 for the present operating margin

+9.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -2.14. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.