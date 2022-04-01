Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSMG is at -0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSMG currently public float of 28.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSMG was 202.42K shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.89% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for GSMG stocks with a simple moving average of -36.90% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9868. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 22.00 for asset returns.