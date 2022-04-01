Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Just Got Our Attention

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPD) Right Now?

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPD is at 0.88.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $109.77, which is $8.27 above the current price. EXPD currently public float of 166.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPD was 1.36M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.05% and a quarterly performance of -22.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for EXPD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPD reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for EXPD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to EXPD, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

EXPD Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.71. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw -23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from ALGER EUGENE K, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $128.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, ALGER EUGENE K now owns 7,157 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $1,477,784 using the latest closing price.

POWELL BRADLEY S, the Senior VP CFO of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 13,780 shares at $131.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that POWELL BRADLEY S is holding 4,731 shares at $1,813,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 21.70 for asset returns.