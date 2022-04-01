Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.56, which is $0.24 above the current price. UGP currently public float of 747.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.19M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.32% and a quarterly performance of 16.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.71% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.20 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +0.72. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.