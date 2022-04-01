Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.71. The company’s stock price has collected 5.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE :GFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GFL Environmental Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.26, which is $10.89 above the current price. GFL currently public float of 292.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFL was 1.46M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL stocks went up by 5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.57% and a quarterly performance of -13.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for GFL Environmental Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.43% for GFL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.45 for the present operating margin

+9.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.