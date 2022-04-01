Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :ARLP) Right Now?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARLP is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ARLP currently public float of 89.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARLP was 627.40K shares.

ARLP’s Market Performance

ARLP stocks went down by -0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.68% and a quarterly performance of 24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Alliance Resource Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for ARLP stocks with a simple moving average of 46.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLP reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ARLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

ARLP Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw 22.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from ROBINSON JOHN H, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on Jan 12. After this action, ROBINSON JOHN H now owns 7,462 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $43,500 using the latest closing price.

ROBINSON JOHN H, the Director of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., sale 8,000 shares at $13.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that ROBINSON JOHN H is holding 10,462 shares at $110,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 8.10 for asset returns.