Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.54.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CORT currently public float of 94.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORT was 883.94K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stocks went down by -6.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly performance of 15.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.11% for CORT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $30 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CORT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.16. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Robb Gary Charles, who sale 4,988 shares at the price of $24.67 back on Mar 18. After this action, Robb Gary Charles now owns 71,446 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $123,054 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 7,512 shares at $24.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 76,434 shares at $185,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+98.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.74. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 21.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.