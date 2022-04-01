Can Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Remain Competitive?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) went up by 2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :FRBK) Right Now?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRBK is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$0.91 below the current price. FRBK currently public float of 43.16M and currently shorts hold a 14.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRBK was 461.63K shares.

FRBK’s Market Performance

FRBK stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of 37.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Republic First Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for FRBK stocks with a simple moving average of 32.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw 38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Neilon Jay M, who sale 3,375 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Mar 07. After this action, Neilon Jay M now owns 60,125 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $17,078 using the latest closing price.

Logue Andrew J, the Chief Operating Officer of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 2,731 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Logue Andrew J is holding 56,645 shares at $13,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +13.94. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.