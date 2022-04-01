Can Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Remain Competitive?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.32. The company’s stock price has collected 2.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :EEFT) Right Now?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEFT is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EEFT currently public float of 48.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEFT was 717.32K shares.

EEFT’s Market Performance

EEFT stocks went up by 2.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.24% and a quarterly performance of 9.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Euronet Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.54% for EEFT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEFT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EEFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEFT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $163 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EEFT, setting the target price at $161 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

EEFT Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEFT rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.78. In addition, Euronet Worldwide Inc. saw 9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEFT starting from STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $107.95 back on Nov 26. After this action, STRANDJORD M JEANNINE now owns 49,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc., valued at $107,950 using the latest closing price.

STRANDJORD M JEANNINE, the Director of Euronet Worldwide Inc., purchase 1,166 shares at $146.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that STRANDJORD M JEANNINE is holding 48,000 shares at $170,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEFT

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.