Can Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Remain Competitive?

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.23. The company’s stock price has collected 5.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE :DRQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRQ is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.40, which is -$6.95 below the current price. DRQ currently public float of 34.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRQ was 411.96K shares.

DRQ’s Market Performance

DRQ stocks went up by 5.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.19% and a quarterly performance of 91.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Dril-Quip Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.83% for DRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 42.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRQ stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for DRQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DRQ in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $35 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2022.

DRQ Trading at 25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRQ rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.25. In addition, Dril-Quip Inc. saw 89.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRQ starting from Underwood Donald M, who sale 3,513 shares at the price of $34.70 back on Mar 22. After this action, Underwood Donald M now owns 11,666 shares of Dril-Quip Inc., valued at $121,901 using the latest closing price.

Jupp Terence Bartlett, the Director of Dril-Quip Inc., sale 1,270 shares at $22.21 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Jupp Terence Bartlett is holding 44,386 shares at $28,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.34 for the present operating margin

+24.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dril-Quip Inc. stands at -39.63. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.96.