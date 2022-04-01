Can Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Remain Competitive?

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) went up by 25.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.72. The company’s stock price has collected -9.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :CSSE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $28.77 above the current price. CSSE currently public float of 4.05M and currently shorts hold a 27.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSSE was 69.42K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE stocks went down by -9.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.90% and a quarterly performance of -42.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.90% for CSSE stocks with a simple moving average of -50.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CSSE Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE rose by +10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -42.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from NEWMARK L AMY, who sale 160 shares at the price of $37.75 back on Jun 15. After this action, NEWMARK L AMY now owns 21,780 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $6,040 using the latest closing price.

Seaton Scott W, the Vice Chairman, CSO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., sale 41,900 shares at $36.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Seaton Scott W is holding 22,750 shares at $1,533,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.71 for the present operating margin

-3.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -60.90. The total capital return value is set at -36.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.44. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.