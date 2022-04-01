Cactus Inc. (WHD) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) went up by 3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.18. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cactus Inc. (NYSE :WHD) Right Now?

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHD is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cactus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.33, which is $2.59 above the current price. WHD currently public float of 57.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHD was 518.99K shares.

WHD’s Market Performance

WHD stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.86% and a quarterly performance of 48.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for Cactus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.61% for WHD stocks with a simple moving average of 36.26% for the last 200 days.

WHD Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHD rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.48. In addition, Cactus Inc. saw 48.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHD starting from Bender Steven, who sale 1,808 shares at the price of $48.70 back on Mar 15. After this action, Bender Steven now owns 127,879 shares of Cactus Inc., valued at $88,050 using the latest closing price.

Bender Joel, the Senior VP & COO of Cactus Inc., sale 16,268 shares at $48.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Bender Joel is holding 814,875 shares at $792,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cactus Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.