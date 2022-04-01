Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s stock price has collected -1.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ :AFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Affimed N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.09, which is $8.81 above the current price. AFMD currently public float of 116.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFMD was 1.04M shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD stocks went down by -1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.46% and a quarterly performance of -23.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Affimed N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for AFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $7 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AFMD, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

AFMD Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -20.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -145.86. The total capital return value is set at -58.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.92. Equity return is now at value -37.50, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.77. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.