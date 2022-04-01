A Lesson to Learn: Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) went down by -5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price has collected -9.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Audacy Inc. (NYSE :AUD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUD is at 1.48.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

AUD currently public float of 104.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUD was 561.57K shares.

AUD’s Market Performance

AUD stocks went down by -9.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for Audacy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.29% for AUD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AUD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUD reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for AUD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

AUD Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from Neely Susan K, who purchase 3,175 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Mar 02. After this action, Neely Susan K now owns 101,955 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $9,836 using the latest closing price.

FIELD JOSEPH M, the Chairman Emeritus of Audacy Inc., sale 393,700 shares at $2.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that FIELD JOSEPH M is holding 14,344,307 shares at $999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.