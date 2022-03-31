Why Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) went down by -7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s stock price has collected -2.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE :NWN) Right Now?

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWN is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Northwest Natural Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $55.71, which is $4.37 above the current price. NWN currently public float of 30.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWN was 200.01K shares.

NWN’s Market Performance

NWN stocks went down by -2.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Northwest Natural Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.52% for NWN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWN stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NWN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWN in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $49 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWN reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for NWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NWN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

NWN Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWN fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.21. In addition, Northwest Natural Holding Company saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWN starting from ANDERSON DAVID HUGO, who sale 1,290 shares at the price of $48.04 back on Jan 13. After this action, ANDERSON DAVID HUGO now owns 12,395 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company, valued at $61,976 using the latest closing price.

Weber David A., the VP, Gas Supply of Northwest Natural Holding Company, sale 2,359 shares at $47.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Weber David A. is holding 138 shares at $111,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+17.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northwest Natural Holding Company stands at +9.14. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.