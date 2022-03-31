We Analyzed the Future Direction of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), Here is What We Found

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) went up by 15.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE :VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.14.

VGR currently public float of 129.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGR was 921.35K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of -12.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Vector Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.59% for VGR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for VGR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

VGR Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who purchase 3,950 shares at the price of $10.15 back on Mar 14. After this action, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III now owns 403,972 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $40,092 using the latest closing price.

KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, the See Remarks of Vector Group Ltd., purchase 3,250 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that KIRKLAND J BRYANT III is holding 400,022 shares at $33,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Equity return is now at value -32.10, with 16.10 for asset returns.