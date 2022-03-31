Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.66. The company’s stock price has collected 2.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/22 that Rio Tinto Offers $2.7 Billion to Buy Rest of Turquoise Hill Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE :TRQ) Right Now?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRQ is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.30, which is -$14.97 below the current price. TRQ currently public float of 98.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRQ was 1.27M shares.

TRQ’s Market Performance

TRQ stocks went up by 2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.90% and a quarterly performance of 87.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.31% for TRQ stocks with a simple moving average of 83.62% for the last 200 days.

TRQ Trading at 41.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +45.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRQ rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.74. In addition, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. saw 84.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.24 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stands at +26.63. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.