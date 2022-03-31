The Chart for AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) went up by 4.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPG is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AmpliTech Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $4.1 above the current price. AMPG currently public float of 8.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPG was 110.85K shares.

AMPG’s Market Performance

AMPG stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of -15.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for AmpliTech Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for AMPG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.49% for the last 200 days.

AMPG Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG rose by +14.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, AmpliTech Group Inc. saw -17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPG starting from Mazziota Daniel Richard, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Mazziota Daniel Richard now owns 132,150 shares of AmpliTech Group Inc., valued at $14,999 using the latest closing price.

Mazziota Daniel Richard, the Director of AmpliTech Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Mazziota Daniel Richard is holding 127,150 shares at $20,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.49 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmpliTech Group Inc. stands at -29.66. The total capital return value is set at -31.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.05. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 509.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.59. Total debt to assets is 79.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 389.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.