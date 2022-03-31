Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.95, which is $2.67 above the current price. CPRX currently public float of 94.99M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.14M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 0.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.29% and a quarterly performance of 15.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.51% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.19% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 3,612 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Dec 07. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 22,053 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,237 using the latest closing price.

COELHO PHILIP H, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,548 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that COELHO PHILIP H is holding 238,220 shares at $52,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.20 for the present operating margin

+84.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +28.03. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.