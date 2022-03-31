Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) went up by 23.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s stock price has collected 13.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :CPSH) Right Now?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPSH is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CPS Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPSH currently public float of 9.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPSH was 178.78K shares.

CPSH’s Market Performance

CPSH stocks went up by 13.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.12% and a quarterly performance of 9.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.15% for CPS Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.06% for CPSH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

CPSH Trading at 51.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +62.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSH rose by +36.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, CPS Technologies Corporation saw 8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+21.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for CPS Technologies Corporation stands at +14.33. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.