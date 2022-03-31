Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) went down by -6.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :KLIC) Right Now?

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLIC is at 1.27.

KLIC currently public float of 60.58M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLIC was 916.40K shares.

KLIC’s Market Performance

KLIC stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.87% and a quarterly performance of -5.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for KLIC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLIC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLIC reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for KLIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to KLIC, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

KLIC Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLIC fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.20. In addition, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLIC starting from Chong Chan Pin, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, Chong Chan Pin now owns 77,784 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Lim Chin Hu, the Director of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $51.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Lim Chin Hu is holding 79,915 shares at $103,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. stands at +24.19. The total capital return value is set at 42.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.45. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 30.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.78. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.